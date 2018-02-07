An angry father has chopped off a finger of his daughter`s primary school teacher whom he caught defiling her.

The incident is said to have happened in Namitete in Malawi`s capital of Lilongwe.

Reports say, the girl`s father was told that his daughter was seen with the Namitete primary school teacher at a suspicious place.

Upon hearing that, the furious father went to look for his daughter around the school campus but his daughter`s face was nowhere to be seen.

He then went on to search for her at a place he was told his daughter was last seen while holding a sharp panga knife in his hand and eventually he bumped into the two.

Thereafter, a quarrel broke up between him and the teacher and in the process he withdrew his weapon and cut off the teacher`s one finger.

Reports from the hospital confirmed that the young girl was indeed defiled prompting the police to arrest the teacher for defilement offence while the girl`s father was also been taken in for causing grievous harm.

They are both expected to appear in court soon.