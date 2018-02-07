Does the name Collins Bandawe ring a bell? Urban artists Macelba and Saint have brought back the Maluzi memory under the forgotten star’s motivation.

Bandawe has never been heard of in music circles since his hit song, Maluzi, faded around 2006. This was after his efforts to produce other hits yielded nothing leaving him with no option but to part ways with the art.

However, information pertaining to his whereabouts and what he is doing remains foggy. Since he has been inactive in the industry, consumers long assumed that he is no longer part and parcel of the industry.

Two days ago Malawians were reminded of Bandawe when a rework of his hit was premiered on a local radio. Macelba and Saint have reproduced the song in a different style with a different tag.

The duo’s product is titled Tchekera. According to Saint, they have decided to bring back the 2005 memories because the mother song was good. They were among Malawians whose hearts were won by Bandawe’s song.

Another area of interest on the project is that the owner of the song was not approached. However Saint, in a radio interview justified that they managed to follow copyright procedures.

He said they settled the issue with Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA). This is owed to lack of contact with Bandawe.

Tchekera has received a mixed feedback from the audience. Others believe the song is good while others cannot help it but crush it. However, there is more of positive feedback from the receiving end.

Malawi24 has learned that another urban artist Steve Spesho, also reworked on Bandawe’s song. However his version did not stir much debate owing to his humble position in the industry.