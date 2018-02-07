



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-MultiChoice Malawi on Wednesday unveiled the award winning gospel artist Patience Namadingo as their new DStv brand ambassador for a contract period of a year.

Musician Namadingo will be featured in various DStv and MultiChoice Malawi corporate and DStv marketing and communication campaigns in print, radio, television, events etc. He will also be much involved in digital advertising and social media communications.

Addressing the news conference in Blantyre MultiChoice Malawi’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda believes that Namandingo will have a positive impact on our brand through his huge fan base that he commands in Malawi.

Nyirenda added that MultiChoice Malawi will give an artist a full DStv subscription during the duration of the contract, support Namadingo at some of his music shows and related activities and events.

“We believe that DStv and Patience Namadingo is a perfect marriage because we both aspire towards similar entertainment goals and our target audiences are the same.

“DStv appeals to all age groups and the same can be said about Namandingo’ s music. DStv content is family-oriented just like Namadingo’s music,” said Nyirenda.

As part of his obligations, the musician is expected to carry the DStv brand through his band (band members should wear T-shirts with DStv messages, attire with DStv colours), talk about DStv during his shows, perform at DStv events among other things.

Namadingo therefore expressed gratitude for the appointment saying it will be an opportunity for growth as musician.

“DStv is a big and leading brand in Malawi’s video entertainment industry. I cannot think of any other perfect match of a brand to work with in as far as my line of growth and development as an artist is concerned.

‘I believe my association with DStv will open new opportunities for growth both at professional and personal level,” he said.

Patience Namadingo is a Malawian award-winning musician and founder of the PNF (Patience Namadingo Foundation) that was launched in the year 2016.

Patience has three albums and one E.P to his name. Goshen released in 2007, Tili Ndi Yesu in 2010, Lero in 2015 and All New NAMADINGO (E.P) in 2017. Patience has won 3 awards: Best Male Voice Award (Malawi Music Awards 2012, Honorary Award by Product magazine 2016 for best innovative Malawian artist 2016 and Best innovative artist of the year (Malawi Gospel Music Awards 2017)

Patience launched his charity cancer campaign for the children’s cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre Malawi, and he raised a total of K15 Million.

Patience has toured Europe and United States of America.

While MultiChoice Africa is a powerful entertainment house that tells stories that open the public minds, bring them together around shared passions, and connect them to new realities.

