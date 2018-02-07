A 52-year-old man who had carried the body of his dead daughter in his car reportedly shot himself after the police pulled him over.

The shocking incident is said to have happened on Sunday in Johannesburg after police received a tip-off about suspicious white Polo which was parked at Kingfisher Road in Douglasdale.

According to online news, police found the man inside the car and asked to search the vehicle.

The man refused because the members weren’t wearing police uniforms, but eventually agreed to go with them to the police station.

They set off in convoy, but instead of stopping at the station, the man sped up and drove off.

Police chased him until the man pulled over.

According to a police statement, when the man realised that he was cornered by the police, he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the upper body.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl wrapped up in a white duvet in the backseat of the car.

She was shot in the upper body. Further investigation revealed the girl was the man’s daughter.

“At this stage it is still unclear who shot her,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masonda. “Our information indicates that the man kidnapped his 14-year-old daughter, but we are still investigating other possibilities.”

“We need to get the mother’s official statement, but the daughter has been identified by family. She and her mother lived in Benoni,” he said.

Masonda said the man had shot and killed himself before the police could talk to him.