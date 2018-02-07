…fail to depart for Angola...

Masters Security FC need K11 million for them to make it to Angola for their clash against Athletico Petro in the CAF Confederations Cup after they were stopped from boarding their plane on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Lilongwe based side failed to leave for Luanda despite spending millions due to Visa complications.

It has been reported that Angolan Immigration did not grant the Super League side Visas for the trip and they realized this when they were stopped from boarding their plane.

“Though people think we never did our homework, they are just castigating us. We did everything right. FAM did their part and we did ours. As I am speaking now, we are only waiting for Angolan Immigration to grant us Visas because the applications were made last week,” the team’s General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda was quoted by the local media.

The team was scheduled to leave on Wednesday at exactly 12 O’clock for their match on Saturday.

The latest development will force the club to cough up extra K11 million for the trip.