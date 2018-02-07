Masters Security FC have named an 18 man squad to travel to Angola for their CAF Confederations Cup encounter on Sunday.
The rookies will play Athletico Petro in their first round preliminary leg before hosting the Angolan side a week later.
Coach Abbas Makawa has included all players he signed from Be Forward Wanderers but surprisingly, sensational winger Zondiwe Munthali is missing on the list.
Last season’s lethal striker Juma Yatina and goal scoring midfielder Vincent Nyangulu have all been included in the traveling squad.
The team will be accompanied by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member Steveria Chalira.
Below is the full list of the delegation traveling to Angola:
Goalkeepers
Bester Phiri
Chimwemwe Kumkwawa
Defenders
John Chalamanda
Richard Chande
Reuben Kaunda
Tsanzo Dalio
Kondwani Lufeyo
Limbani Suwedi
Midfielders
Eneya Banda
Mphatso Dzongololo
Rafiq Mussa
Francis Nkonda
Sammy Phiri
Amadu Makawa
Lucky Mdezo
Strikers
Vincent Nyangulu
Juma Yatina
Zeliat Nkhoma
Coach – Abbas Makawa
Co- Coach – Lloyd Nkhwazi
Asst Coach -Jabil Maliro
GK Trainer – Lyton Mangani
Team Doctor – Dr Richard Kumwenda
Team Managers – Muhamad Selemani & Alfred Gangata
Leader of Delegation- Steveria Chalira