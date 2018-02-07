Masters Security FC have named an 18 man squad to travel to Angola for their CAF Confederations Cup encounter on Sunday.

The rookies will play Athletico Petro in their first round preliminary leg before hosting the Angolan side a week later.

Coach Abbas Makawa has included all players he signed from Be Forward Wanderers but surprisingly, sensational winger Zondiwe Munthali is missing on the list.

Last season’s lethal striker Juma Yatina and goal scoring midfielder Vincent Nyangulu have all been included in the traveling squad.

The team will be accompanied by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member Steveria Chalira.

Below is the full list of the delegation traveling to Angola:

Goalkeepers

Bester Phiri

Chimwemwe Kumkwawa

Defenders

John Chalamanda

Richard Chande

Reuben Kaunda

Tsanzo Dalio

Kondwani Lufeyo

Limbani Suwedi

Midfielders

Eneya Banda

Mphatso Dzongololo

Rafiq Mussa

Francis Nkonda

Sammy Phiri

Amadu Makawa

Lucky Mdezo

Strikers

Vincent Nyangulu

Juma Yatina

Zeliat Nkhoma

Coach – Abbas Makawa

Co- Coach – Lloyd Nkhwazi

Asst Coach -Jabil Maliro

GK Trainer – Lyton Mangani

Team Doctor – Dr Richard Kumwenda

Team Managers – Muhamad Selemani & Alfred Gangata

Leader of Delegation- Steveria Chalira