



Shame on prophets of doom! Tell them we are off tomorrow [today].” This was Masters Security FC owner Alfred Gangata’s parting shot yesterday ahead of the team’s departure for Angola this afternoon for their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Masters, who will face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda this Saturday in a preliminary round first leg tie, are scheduled to fly out of the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe at 12.30pm for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they will spend a night before connecting to Angola’s capital Luanda at 9am tomorrow.

With his voice cracking with emotion, Gangata said they had proved wrong pessimists who doubted their financial capacity to compete in the continental tournament.

“We were laughed off as mere fantasists, but we kept our cool because we knew what we were doing.

“Sadly, most Malawians are blinded with negativity. Instead of encouraging or supporting us, they concentrated on negatives and I wonder what they will be talking about now,” he said.

The outspoken Masters patron also said they are not going to Angola as ambassadors because apart from Nyasa Big Bullets, no one has supported their cause.

“Not even the government or the corporate world has assisted us. So, we are going there to represent ourselves as Masters Security Services and in the event that we perform poorly, we will not be answerable to anyone.

“But having said that, we are prepared both physically and psychologically. We are going there not just to participate but to compete,” he said.

However, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) acting competitions manager Casper Jangale played down Gangata’s tough talk, saying Masters will be carrying Malawi’s flag.

“Help will come along the way and already Bullets have set the ball rolling and we wish them all the best,” he said.

Following is the full list of players travelling to Angola: Players: Goalkeepers: Bester Phiri and Chimwemwe Kumkwawa; Defenders: John Chalamanda, Richard Chande, Reuben Kaunda, Tsanzo Dalio, Kondwani Lufeyo and Limbani Suwedi; Midfielders: Eneya Banda, Mphatso Dzongololo, Rafiq Mussa, Francis Nkonda, Sammy Phiri, Amadu Makawa and Lucky Mdezo; Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu, Juma Yatina and Zeliat Nkhoma; Officials: Severia Chalira (team leader), Abbas Makawa (head coach), Lloyd Nkhwazi (co-coach), Jabil Maliro (assistant coach), Lyton Mangani (goalkeeper trainer), Richard Kumwenda (team doctor), Muhamad Selemani and Alfred Gangata (team managers).

