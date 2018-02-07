



Lawmakers on Monday started the meeting for the mid-term budget review accusing the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of trying to impeach Speaker of the National Assembly, Richard Msowoya

Msowoya, who is MCP vice president, is at daggers drawn with his president Lazarous Chakwera and the party’s National Executive Committee, which has labelled him a confusionist

Last week, the party’s politburo suspended Msowoya alongside party secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and others. But within 24 hours, they obtained an injunction stopping the suspension.

People’s party Member of Parliament (MP) for Chitipa South, Werani Chilenga, accused MCP lawmakers of plotting to impeach Msowoya as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Blantyre City Centre Constituency MP, Themba Mkandawire, backed Chilenga, saying the MCP is against the Northern Region and Salima as evidenced by the suspensions and dismissals within the party show.

Msowoya is from the northern region.

Government spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, joined the fray and exchanged bitter words with two MCP MPs— Richard Chimwendo Banda and Khumbize Chiponda.

Dausi had reacted after Chiponda’s attack on ‘bad ministers’ who dented MCP image but are now pretending to be good people just because they are in the DPP.

Dausi said that the MCP has not changed, adding that Msowoya’s suspension is a manifestation that the oldest party in the country has not changed.

“Some of those ministers are murderers but they are cheating Malawians that they are good people. MCP, under the leadership of Reverend Lazarus Chakwera, is the only party with good people,” Chimwendo Banda said.

The Speaker, however, advised the lawmakers that it was too early for them to start attacking each other.

“This is just the first day of the meeting and it is not proper for us to start with attacks on each other,” Msowoya said





