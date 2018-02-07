Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) Southern Chapter chairperson, Tony Chitimatima, has called on musicians in the chapter not to work in isolation but join the body.

Chitimatima, who assumed the position of chairperson late last year, after succeeding Papa Mtume, said this during a meeting held at Chrichi Gardens in Blantyre recently.

“We cannot forge ahead if we work in isolation. So, as leader for the Southern Chapter, I am calling upon musicians to join the body. They say in unity there is strength. We want all musicians, both secular and gospel, to be members,” Chitimatima said.

He said that he has embarked on an initiative aimed at meeting artists one by one.

“We have top artists who are based in the South Chapter in the country. We want them to be members. This is because, if we work together, we will learn from each other,” Chitimatima said.

On resource mobilisation, Chitimatima said they have plans to organise fundraising activities.