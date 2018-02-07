Musician James Kamthumba known in the music circles as ‘Born Chris’ is in police custody for dissing Queen B in a song.

This is according to Blantyre police publicist, Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, who said Born Chris was arrested on Friday, 2nd February on charges of insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to section 137 (1)(3) of the Penal Code.

Inspector Nkhwazi said police at Manase in the city received a complaint from Miss Bertha Lomoti known as Queen B, 25, of Ling’awa village, T/A Lundu in Chikwawa that her modesty has been put to shame in the face of the public through a song done by the suspect.

The female musician complained that Kamthumba through his single titled ‘Queen B diss’ which became viral on social media in early January continuously uses abusive language in describing her.

Nkhwazi said police later launched investigations that led to the arrest of Kamthumba who has been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman, a charge he has voluntarily admitted.

The suspect is expected to appear before court on Wednesday 7th February, 2018.

James Kamthumba, 26, hails from Fulatira village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makwangwala in Ntcheu but is a resident of Ndirande township in Blantyre.