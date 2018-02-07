



Be Forward Wanderers have dropped about 10 key players from the squad which is expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) tomorrow for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita.

According to the list of players sourced by The Nation, the dropped players include Jaffalie Chande, Isaac ‘Tcheya’ Kaliati, Mike Kaziputa, Bongani Kaipa, Foster Namwela, Precious Msosa, Japan-bound Jabulani Linje, new-signings Mischeck Botomani and Niikiza Aimable.

Others that will not make the trip are Ernest Tambe, Nigerian Amos Bello who has just recovered from injury, Julius Kajembe, Boston Kabango, injury-plagued Ishmael Thindwa and goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya.

The Nomads have named an 18-member squad that includes five new-signings, namely Blessings Tembo, Dennis Chembezi, Dan Kumwenda, William Thole and Peter Cholopi.

Others that are travelling are captain Joseph Kamwendo, his vice Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Esau Kanyenda, Stanley Sanudi, Richard Chipuwa, Felix Zulu, Precious Sambani, Lucky Malata, Peter Wadabwa, Ted Sumani, Harry Nyirenda, Yamikani Chester and Rafiq Namwera.

Nomads coach Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman said it was not easy to come up with the final list.

“It was very difficult because we were told we can only take 18 players, so we had to readjust the squad.

“We have depth in our squad and we have left some players because of the formation and approach that we are going to use away and not that they are inferior,” he said.

The Nomads delegation will be led by FAM executive member Rashid Ntelera.

The post Nomads name squad, drop some key players appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link