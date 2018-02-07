Gospel artist Patience Namadingo has been unveiled as Malawi’s DStv and Ecobank ambassador.

Malawi’s entertainment provider DStv Malawi and financial institution Ecobank on Wednesday in Blantyre unveiled Namadingo as their brand ambassador for a contract period of a year.

According to Multichoice Malawi’s Sales and Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Namadingo will be featured in various Ecobank and DStv and MultiChoice Malawi corporate and DStv marketing and communication campaigns in print, radio, television, and events.

“We believe that DStv and Patience Namadingo is a perfect marriage because we both aspire towards similar entertainment goals and our target audiences are the same. DStv appeals to all age groups and the same can be said about Namadingo’s music.

“DStv content is family-oriented just like Namadingo’s music. We believe Namadingo will have a positive impact on our brand through his huge fan base that he commands in Malawi,” said Nyirenda.

Victoria Chanza who represented Ecobank at the unveiling ceremony said the singer will also be involved in digital advertising and social media communications.

As per agreement, Namadingo is expected to carry the DStv and Ecobank brands through his band and the agreement further states that his band members should wear T-shirts with DStv and Ecobank messages.

MultiChoice Malawi on its part, will give the musician a full DStv subscription during the duration of the contract, support Namadingo at some of his music shows and related activities and events.

Reacting to the development, multi-talented Namadingo said he was happy with the appointment because it is an opportunity for growth.

He added that he does not take it for granted knowing the high unemployment levels in the country.

“DStv and Ecobank are big and leading brands in Malawi’s video entertainment and financial industries.

“I cannot think of any other perfect match of a brand to work with in as far as my line of growth and development as an artist is concerned. I believe my association with DStv and Ecobank will open new opportunities for growth both at professional and personal level,” he said.

The Msati Mseke star whose unique style of singing has in the past sent him to Europe and America, is a Malawian award-winning musician and founder of the Patience Namadingo Foundation (PNF) which was launched in the year 2016.