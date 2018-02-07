The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has asked the Catholic Church to help the bank in combating mishandling of banknotes by churchgoers.

In a letter to the Catholic Church dated January 16, RBM Governor Dalitso Kabambe asked the church to assist the bank in ensuring that people are taking care of banknotes.

Kabambe asked churches in the country to sensitise their members through their respective congregations to refrain from malpractices that damage banknotes.

He said church members should not fold banknotes during offerings, should not mark or write on banknotes, should not tear or staple the notes and should keep the notes stretched in dry places.

“We strongly believe that the church is one of the places where the bank can be assisted in advancing its noble cause.

“The church also stands to benefit from this exercise as we understand that church leaders spend hours unfolding and straightening banknotes after collections,” says the letter addressed to Father Henry Saindi, Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

The bank said last year it loses K13 billion in replacing damaged banknotes.