The song ‘Tchekela Maluzi’, originally done by Collins Bandawe, was in the limelight in the past years but urban acts Saint and Macelba have breathed life into the track by working on it again.

Saint and Macelba, who trended highly last year, having released hits ‘Delilah’ and ‘Apse Mtima’ respectively, have collaborated in ‘Tchekela Maluzi’, which was expected to be premiered yesterday.

The song was produced by Tricky Beats and Sispence.

“It’s a remake of ‘Tchekela Maluzi’ by Collins Bandawe. It’s all about the economic crisis people are facing right now and that is why we picked this song,” Saint said yesterday.

Saint said re-working on this does not mean that he has run out of ideas to do his own songs.

“I have had a couple hit songs. There is no way one would say I have run out of concepts. Music recreates itself; it’s about inspiration and motivation. As such, if the song has inspired me, I can re-create it in my own way,” he said.

Saint said he decided to work with Macelba because he was one of the artists he wanted to work with.

“And actually this collabo wasn’t suggested by me only. Macelba, who is my best friend, my brother from way back, discussed the song with me,” he said.

Saint said this was not the last song they had worked together on, as they were also working on a joint album and that ‘Tchekela Maluzi’ is the lead single in the album.

He said that they sought consent first before working on the song.

Many artists in the country have worked on other artists’ songs without their consent.

“We did all the processing through Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma). Collins Bandawe is not available and, so, we managed to have the deal sealed with Cosoma. So, it’s safe,” Saint said.

Efforts to talk to Cosoma Licensing Officer, Rosario Kamanga, proved futile yesterday.

The artists have used the same beat Bandawe deployed but have added fresh lyrics, giving it an urban touch.

In another development, Ethel Kamwendo Banda will today be releasing an official video and audio for her latest song ‘Ndili Panzele’.

The audio was produced by Joseph Tembo while the video was directed by Sukez.