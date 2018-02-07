South African based Malawian gospel songbird, Kondwani Judith Njikho is set to launch her debut album titled ‘Tembenuka Mtima’ on May 27, 2018 in South Africa.

Njikho confirmed that all is place for the album to be released.

“I have recorded all the songs for the album and I am just waiting for the day to release and launch it,” said Njinkho.

She added that the album has 10 tracks which include; ‘Tembenuka Mtima’ and ‘Ndamuwona’.

Njikho said all the songs have been recorded at Ralph Records in South Africa.

The songstress said the central idea of the album is to remind people to repent their sins noting that the human race was living in the last days and that Jesus was around the corner.

With the love of spreading the gospel and motivation from late Grace Chinga, Njikho said she ventured into music industry in 2015. She however, said she did not release any album as she was just writing lyrics which made her start her studio work in 2017.

The artist said she has invited Miracle Chinga the daughter of late Grace Chinga to perform and spice up the launch.

“I have thought it wise to invite Miracle Chinga to take part at the launch as I was motivated by her mother, Grace Chinga,” she explained.

