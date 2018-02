Speaker Richard Msowoya faces impeachment over his alleged association with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and causing friction in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he serves as first-vice president, the House has been…

The post The eyes have it! MCP plot to impeach Speaker Msowoya for associating with DPP appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link