Malawi football kings Be Forward Wanderers have dropped key players for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita who include Jaffalie Chande, Isaac ‘Tcheya’ Kaliati, Mike Kaziputa, Bongani Kaipa, Foster…

The post Wanderers drop 10 key players for CAF Champions League first match appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link