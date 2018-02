Outspoken legislator for People’s Party (PP) Kamlepo Kalua wondered what is so special with Thyolo district – the home of President Peter Mutharika – after government allocated K1.5 billion in the Social Cash Transfer programme….

The post What is so special with Thyolo? MP Kamlepo queries K1.5bn allocation appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link