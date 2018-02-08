



Botswana Netball Association (BNA) has hired legendary Malawi national netball team coach Griffin Saenda on temporary basis to help in rebuilding their national team.

Saenda left for Gaborone on Tuesday to undertake the week-long exercise.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) administration manager Henry Mereka confirmed development, saying it was an honour not only to the netball legendary coach but also the country.

“They have engaged him from February 6 to 13 to help in player-selection,” he said.

“We are proud of him as it is good for our people to be hired to offer their expertise in foreign countries.”

Mereka said the Southern Region sports development officer would also benefit from the exposure.

“This will also work to our advantage being our technical director and national coach as he will be sharpening his skill,” he said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu also applauded Saenda, saying the appointment demonstrates the confidence that they [BNA] have in him.

“It’s an honour to us because it shows that Botswana do appreciate that we have good coaches in netball,” she said

Bapu downplayed a suggestion that his engagement could give them a chance to explore Malawi’s weak spots.

“He has been invited to help in the selection process of the national team players only not the rebuilding exercise. So, it is unlikely that he will apply the tactics he uses for the Queens,” she said.

“We don’t have any hard feelings because he has gone there just to help in the selection process, nothing else.”

According to MNCS, who are Saenda’s employers, Botswana will, among others, foot his travel, food and accommodation expenses.

The Kukoma Diamond coach, who is expected to return on Tuesday, could not be reached for comment.

The post Botswana hires Malawi netball coach Saenda appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link