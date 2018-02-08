Nyasa Big Bullets FC Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya says his side is not yet done with transfers on the market.

The newly appointed Bullets boss told this publication that despite Bullets signing four players in the transfer market, one more player could join the club before the start of pre-season training next month.

“If I say we are done on the market then I will be lying to you. The truth is that we are still searching for a top class striker to fill Muhammad Sulumba’s gap.

“We are still discussing with the owner of the player and if all goes well, he will join before resuming our pre-season training next month,” he said.

Bullets released eight players, with four being released on a permanent basis.

In the transfer market, the 13-time Super League champions roped in Sankhani Mkandawire, Righteous Banda, Patrick Phiri and Precious Phiri.

The Blantyre based giants failed to win the league after finishing second behind league winners Be Forward Wanderers.