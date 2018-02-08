A renowned poet Robert Chiwamba has taken a step further in encouraging young people to embrace entrepreneurship in his new poet video titled Wachinyamata ndi Bomba which is due to be launched on Friday 9th February at Chancellor College’s little theatre in Zomba.

According to Chiwamba who is also UNESCO good will ambassador, this will be a free performance and a number of activities like drama and presentations have been lined up to spice the launch.

“This is part of my obligation as European and UNESCO skills and Technical Education program, I want to spread the importance of youth entrepreneurship via poetry” He said.

Wachinyamata ndi Bomba is a piece that describes with clarity how youth entrepreneurship can end the alarming levels of unemployment hitting the country.

Chiwamba said he expect that the poem and its video would go a long way to encourage young stars in boosting their business careers.

“My expectation is that the poem and its video will help to inspire youth especially in technical colleges to persue entrepreneurship with positive attitude”, he added

In the poem, Chiwamba is encouraging the youth in the country to be innovative by developing business ideas saying that is the only weapon to fight against poverty.

Scheduled to start at 7 o’clock in the evening, others on the menu to perform are Chanco Travelling theatre, Josh Cooper&Matt Hew and Atikonda Nyirongo.

