John 1:46-49 ” Nathanael replied, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip replied, “Come and see.” Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward him and exclaimed, “Look, a true Israelite in whom there is no deceit! ”

Nathanael asked him, “How do you know me?” Jesus replied, “Before Philip called you, when you were under the fig tree, I saw you.” Nathanael answered him, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the king of Israel!”

In the scripture above, Nathaniel despised Jesus especially after looking at where he was coming from in Nazareth. Nathaniel said nothing good would come out of Nazareth.

When Jesus heard this, He did not curse Nathaniel. Jesus never argued with him or accused him of blasphemy. Instead He said Nathaniel was an Israel with no deceipt yet few minutes past he was despising Jesus.

Upon hearing such Words he cooled Nathaniel down and attracted him to the Master and Nathaniel eventually confessed that Jesus was the Son of God.

In short, with the gentle answer Nathaniel was attracted to Jesus and eventually became His disciple who was also called Bartholomew.

We can learn more on this. Prov 15:1 “A gentle response turns away anger, but a harsh word stirs up wrath.”Even if they speak badly about you, about your mother, home or anything let your response be gentle and you will turn away all anger.

Don’t respond in anger. The more angrily you respond, the more wrath you draw or ignite. Be cool in your responses. James 1:19-20 “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters! Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger. For human anger does not accomplish God’s righteousness.”

Ephesians 4:29 “Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.” All your responses should minister grace. Should uplift the hearer and not degrade them.

Dont utter words that come out like thunder or lightening to your friends. But rather, give them gracious words.

Prayer

Thank you Father for teaching me how to respond to wrath and anger. Every day I will respond by gentle words through the study of your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

