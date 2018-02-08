Malawi24 has been reliably informed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is set to take action against Times Media.

A source has told Malawi24 that the decision has come after flag publication of the Media company, Daily Times, carried a partisan contrast of MCP and DPP youths on its front page of 7th February.

A highly placed source within the top hierarchy of the party said that as a way of taking action against the media company, the party was lobbying to have all government institutions stop doing business with Times.

“I can confirm that as at now, the proposed decision is that we instruct all government institutions, including parastatals, to stop all business with Times,” the source disclosed.

The source said that this will mean that no advertisements from government institutions will be carried in Times publications and they will all be advertised not to buy or subscribe to Times publications.

“The DPP respects media freedom but now it has been provoked, we will not keep supporting an opposition mouthpiece,” said the source.

Government is considered one of the top advertisers in Malawian media.

Last year Times media complained to Escom because they said the institution had stopped advertising with them and this was affecting their revenue.