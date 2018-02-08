The Mkukula first grade magistrate court has ordered 30 year old Fredric Kamwani to pay a fine of K400,000 for killing two people through reckless driving.

The court heard through Kanengo Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Peter Pilingu that on 27th January 2018 around 21:00 Fredric Kamwani was driving a motor vehicle from Area 18 heading to Area 25 along M1 Road.

On arrival at Salima turnoff, he hit a motorcycle with a pillion passenger on board and later he swerved to the right lane of the road where he collided with a Toyota Hilux registration number KU2554.

The pillion passenger died on the spot due to severe head injuries and multiple fractures while the motorcyclist died while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

In court, the driver pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by reckless driving which is contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

In his submission before sentencing, Assistant Superintendent Peter Pilingu pleaded with the court to impose a heavy fine as the families to the deceased have lost their loved ones.

Passing judgement, her worship first grade magistrate Cecilia Onsewa ordered Fredric to pay a fine of K400,000 or in default serve a 12 month jail term.

Onsewa said K300,000 will go to the bereaved families with each family getting K150,000.

Fredric Kamwani, 30, hails from Kamanga village Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji and has since paid the fine.