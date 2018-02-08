The Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni chapter will on February 10 2018 host Isingoni competition at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The competition will draw various Ngoni zones in the Centre to encourage Ngoni youths to preserve their culture and speak Isizulu, the Ngoni language

Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni chapter chairperson Andrew Kamlopa said the competition targets the youth.

“We are targeting the youth because they are the ones that will preserve our cultural beliefs,” he said.

Kamlopa further said they also want to promote the Ngoni culture among the youth, especially those living in town.

“Our youth need to know their mother tongue and our traditional values. We do not want Ngoni youths to copy Western cultural practices because we are living in town,” he said.

Kamlopa said they noticed the need to train Ngoni youths living in town on how to speak Isizulu.

“We have six zones across Lilongwe and each zone has mentors who are teaching our youngsters how to speak Isizulu.

“This platform will give a chance to our youths to know more about their cultural values,” he said.

Kamlopa added that apart from aiming to teach youngsters how they can speak Isizulu, they also want to bring together Ngonis living in Lilongwe to know each another.

Inkosi Yamakosi Gomani V has been a vocal advocate for Ngoni cultural values.

During last year’s Umnhlangano wa Maseko ceremony, he urged his subjects to ensure that to train the youth both in formaleducation and cultural values.

“This is the only way we can promote our identity,” he said.

He is expected to be the guest of honour at the function

