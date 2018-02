United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament for Balaka North, Lucius Banda says he will challenge the party’s president Atupele Muluzi during the party’s forthcoming elective convention alleging that at the moment, the party lacks…

The post Lucius declares interest to challenge Atupele Muluzi for UDF presidency: Teams up with Omar appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link