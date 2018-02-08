



Goal Malawi Wednesday clarified that it is not involved in any maize distribution exercise as it was recently alleged by Paramount Chief Lundu and that the non-governmental organisation (NGO) is not aware of any wrongdoing as the traditional leader claimed.

This comes against the backdrop that Lundu Sunday attacked Goal Malawi – one of the NGOs working in his area.

Lundu, at political rally addressed by President Peter Mutharika at Nchalo in Chikwawa, said he was not happy with how the NGO was distributing maize to people affected by hunger in the area.

But Lundu’s reasoning mishap, is just evidence that even our chiefs and other traditional leaders do not know their role and that of government.. It is very depressing.

Again, one of the striking signs of an individual who is incompetent or highly inadequate is their tendency of always wanting to shift blame or seek sympathy for their failure.

And this is a misfortune the country has in Lundu.

Malawi is beset by multifarious problems from almost all social and economic sectors.

The county, for example, has emerged from a number of years of food crises in the early 2000s.

And it is most likely that the trend will continue in the subsequent years to come as the country faces multiple natural hazards such as, this year, dry spells and fall armyworms as a result of climate change.

These crises, coupled with widespread poverty, lead to severe hunger in most households of the country, forcing citizens to sleep on an empty stomach.

Such citizens are mostly vulnerable to different ailments resulting in an overburden on an already ailing health system.

To reign on them, these challenges need concerted efforts from various stakeholders; not government alone.

But, as luck has it, the country has not only development partners but NGOs that have taken leading role in assisting government on alleviating challenges the country faces.

And it makes little sense for one – let alone a custodian of culture and discipline – to attack such helping hands when there is no tangible evidence to back up the claim. It does not mean that such organisations should not be criticised but the criticism must be made when it is backed with substance not for personal interest.

For once, Lundu must learn a lesson that he is a leader and his behaviour must reflect thus.





