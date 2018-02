Malawi national netball team Coach, Griffin ‘Zagaro’ Saenda, is in Botswana to assist that country’s national technical panel in assembling a national netball team squad for Botswana. Saenda left the country on Tuesday and will…

The post Malawi netball coach Saenda in Botswana as an expatriate appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link