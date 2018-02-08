Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a music artist, Born Chris for a allegedly insulting a fellow musician Queen B.

Born Chris real name James Kamthumba aged 26 has since been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to Section 137 (1)(3) of the Penal Code.

According to Blantyre Police Publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi, Born Chris insulted Queen B real name Bertha Lomoti through one of his songs.

“Miss Bertha Lomoti complained to Manase Police that her modesty has been put to shame in the face of the public through a song allegedly done by the suspect. Police launched investigations that led to the arrest of Kamthumba on Friday 2/02/2018,” explained Nkhwazi.

Born Chris accepted the accusation during police interrogation.

In a song in question titled ‘QUEEN B DIS’, which became viral on social media in early January 2018, Born Chris used abusive language in describing the complainant.

James Kamthumba hails from Fulatira village traditional authority ( T/A) Makwangwala in Ntcheu but is a resident of Ndirande township in Blantyre.

Queen B came into limelight through Ndadusa Pompa remix which together with her female artists were responding to Nepman’s Ndadusa Pompa song.

