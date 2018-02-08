A 25-year-old Indonesian man has allegedly been arrested for killing his female neighbor because she repeatedly asked when he is getting married.

The suspect identified as Faiz Nurdin, killed a 32-year-old pregnant woman named Aisyah after the suspect had taken his neighbor`s repeated question as an insult.

Local residents said on that day, Faiz was sitting in front of his house when his pregnant neighbor passed by and talked to him.

A police spokesperson said, “The suspect revealed that the woman said “Faster get married, the others are already married, why aren’t you getting married yet? These words offended the suspect.”

Eventually, Faiz came up with an evil plan. He visited Aisyah later that day and when he got to her house, he followed her to her room and pushed her to the bed. He then “Strangled her to death with his bare hands”.

It is reported that the woman had tried to fight for her life by biting his finger but unfortunately, Faiz was too strong.

It is also reported that after the crime, the suspect stole the victim`s smartphone and some cash amounting to $59.

Faiz managed to escape to Kalidare, Jakarta but the police managed to spot him and shot him on his leg.

If proven found guilty, Faiz will spend the rest of his life in prison.