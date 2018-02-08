



Northern Region will hold its first-ever bodybuilding contest, Mr. Mzuzu, at Grand Palace Hotel in April.

Mzuzu’s Iron Bodies Gym has organised the competition.

The gym’s owner Bright Kamanga said just like other cities, Mzuzu has plenty of bodybuilding talent; hence, the need to host such contests.

“We have talent in the sport in Mzuzu. We feel it will have an impact to have this contest. We are aware that through such event, we will motivate others to join the sport and secure best body builders who can represent the region in national tournaments,” he said.

So far, over 15 people have already registered to take part in the competition.

“We expect the number to increase because many are inquiring about details of the contest,” said Kamanga.

Meanwhile, one of Malawi’s well-

known bodybuilders, Yasin Ichocho Suwedi, has commended Iron Bodies Gym for taking the sport to Mzuzu City.

“That is the way to go if the sport is to grow. We expect more companies to support the event,” he said.

