Some service providers have turned to social media such as Facebook to claim their payment.

Two service providers— Timothy Ntilosanje and Sam Smith Silumbu —on Monday and yesterday came out to allege that musicians Patience Namadingo and Soldier Lucius Banda owe them K400,000 and K800,000, respectively.

Ntilosanje said on his Facebook page that he was hired to do graphics and social media for the ‘Msati Mseke’ star’s concert that was held on February 25 2017.

He said, in the process, he also did a website that was partly paid for.

“Then, in August, he had another concert that I did graphics for as well. I was supposed to be paid a percentage of the proceeds of both concerts, [but he] ended up backtracking and asking me to charge him,” Ntilosanje said.

He added that the balance from the website, plus the graphical work from both concerts totalled K400,000, an amount which Ntilosanje alleged Namadingo had no qualms about.

“He kept making payment promises since last year, passing all the deadlines he had promised. A few months ago, he just stopped responding to my calls/messages,” Ntilosanje said.

He claimed that he has been trying to phone Namadingo but he does not pick his calls and that he stopped responding to his messages.

Ntilosanje has since taken the issue to his lawyers.

“Mind you, I also tried to resolve this through his manager Tonderai Banda, to no avail,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ntilosanje’s lawyers, Francis Franklin and Company, in a letter dated February 5 2018, have written Namadingo claiming the K400,000.

“We have been retained by Mr Timothy Ntilosanje hereinafter referred to as our client to claim from you the sum of K400,000 as we hereby do,” reads part of the letter signed by Stanley Chirwa.

Namadingo has been given seven days to make the K400,000 payment including 15 percent of the total amount owed being indemnity on their client’s legal collection from the date of the letter, failing which they would seek legal redress.

It all started on Facebook on Monday, when Ntilosanje raised the issue, saying it was now turning to a year without getting his payment.

When contacted yesterday, Namadingo’s Manager, Tonderai Banda, confirmed receiving a letter from Ntilosanje’s lawyers.

“Yes, we have received the letter and we have been given seven days but will not comment much rather than saying we will go to court. It’s not money we can fail to pay, let’s go to court, the truth will come out,” Tonderai said.

In a related development, Sam Smith Silumbu, who is based in China, yesterday also posted on his Facebook page, claiming that musician Soldier Lucius Banda owes him K800,000.

Silumbu said he supplied goods in May 2017 and that he has tried to contact the artist to settle the bill to no avail.

He alleged that more than five lawyers have refused to handle this issue peacefully because they are friends with Lucius.

He also claimed that Lucius stopped answering his messages, adding that he has tried to talk with his business partner, Wendy Harawa, but she said “I am squeezing her”.

“My tickets were used in two big international functions… Sand Music Festival in October 2017 and Kenyatta Hill,” Silumbu said.

He said he did not write on the issue on social media was not to tarnish Lucius’ image but to remind him that he owes him K800,000.

Silumbu said that he spent K500,000 to send the goods from China to Malawi and that he offered to assist after Lucius complained that people were using fake tickets during the Sand Music Festival.

“I supplied Electronic tickets for Impakt Events. I am not desperate but it’s been long since May 2017,” Silumbu said.

Lucius, who recently released his Crimes album and is on a countrywide tour, said he could not comment much on the issue.

“I will not comment much on the issue. Actually, the issue is between him (Silumbu) and Impakt Events. I wish he could use the right channel other than going to Facebook,” Lucius said Tuesday.