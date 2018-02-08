



The arts industry on Wednesday had another milestone to celebrate when two of the country’s corporate institutions Ecobank and MultiChoice Malawi jointly unveiled musician Patience Namadingo as their brands ambassador.

Speaking during the ceremony, MultiChoice Malawi marketing manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said they chose Namadingo as their ambassador after appreciating his maturity.

“We have all witnessed how Namadingo has grown as an artist. He holds shows that are well organised and patrons are never disappointed when they watch him perform. That is what we as a brand want to associate with,” he said.

Nyirenda added that the agreement means Namadingo is now officially the face of the brand MultiChoice Malawi and he will be at the centre of all their campaigns.

“This year we plan to have many public activities and we will have him as our face. We surely will have some big musical event this year too,” he added.

Nyirenda said other artists in Malawi should learn from Namadingo to attract support from the corporate world.

“We have seen the artist grow his brand in Malawi, just like DStv. Coming together with him makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Head of consumer and commercial banking at Ecobank Victoria Chanza said the bank settled for Namadingo as its first ever brand ambassador due to his standing in society.

“Namadingo is vibrant, energetic, young and growing just like Ecobank. He was our automatic choice,” she said.

Chanza said as a brand they will use Patience to endear themselves with his fans.

“Namadingo’s fan base is growing everyday just like the clientele of Ecobank,” she said.

Both MultiChoice and Ecobank have given Namadingo one-year contracts which are subject to renewal.

In his brief remarks, Namadingo said the signing of the two contracts is a symbol of the support that the corporate world is giving to the arts industry.

“It feels great. MultiChoice and Ecobank are both regional brands. It is good for my career and this is the beginning of great things in the arts industry. This is what the arts industry deserves,” he said.

The two corporate institutions say their services complement each other, hence, no problem in using the same artist as their brands ambassador.

Namadingo follows in the footsteps of other artists; Fredokiss, Tay Grin and Sangie who are already brand ambassadors for other corporate institutions.

The post Namadingo is face of Ecobank, MultiChoice appeared first on The Nation Online.





