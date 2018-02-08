Pop star Madonna’s 12 year old son is currently at Benfica Youth Team where he has already established himself as a future football star.

Malawian born David Banda has made his mother proud following his tremendous improvement at Benfica.

Madonna wasted no time in showing off her son’s progress at Benfica’s legendary academy on Instagram.

The pop star was forced to move to the Portuguese capital to support her child, who was also wanted by Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronald to join Sporting Lisbon’s youth team.

Banda’s progress is good news to Malawians as he will be allowed to play for the national team once he is ready for the big stage.

Benfica have already produced stars like Renato Sanches, Goncalo Guedes, Bernardo Silva and Ederson and pundits have backed Banda to develop into one of the finest footballers at the academy.

Madonna adopted Banda plus other three children from Malawi.

Reports are indicating that two Malawians are plying their trade with teams in England but are yet to be traced by the country’s Football Association of Malawi (FAM).