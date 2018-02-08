



Goal Malawi Wednesday said it is not involved in any maize distribution exercise as alleged by Paramount Chief Lundu and that they are not aware of any wrongdoing as claimed.

“Goal Malawi is stupid. They are disrespecting us. We know the maize they are distributing is not theirs but they work on behalf of the government. Your Excellency, I have told you and you have heard me,” the Chief told President Peter Mutharika during a rally in Nsanje this week.

Lundu made the accusations on Sunday, at a political rally Mutharika addressed in Chikwawa, accusing the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) of being disrespectful to the people.

But in an emailed response, Goal Malawi Country Director, Colin Blyth, said the organisation is not involved in any maize distribution exercise and that they did not know of any issues until the traditional leader made the statement.

He said, contrary to what Lundu said, Goal Malawi is not involved in maize distribution but believes the chief made the accusations in relation to the cash transfer element of the Resilience Project.

“In Chikwawa, we work with 8,514 beneficiaries. Goal Malawi works closely with all stakeholders in a fully transparent and accountable manner using the JEFAP guidelines and has a very strong and positive relationship with the District [Local] Government authorities. We are currently consulting with those stakeholders,” Blyth said.

Without coming out clear on what exactly the NGO has done wrong, Lundu said he was not happy with how Goal Malawi was distributing maize to the people affected by hunger in his area.

When The Daily Times tried to seek clarification from Lundu, on what he meant by saying the organisation was disrespecting locals, Lundu declined to comment on the matter.

“I do not want to say anything on that issue, okay?” Lundu said.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, declined to comment on the sentiments made by the chief against the NGO, saying he did not personally attend the rally.





