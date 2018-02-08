



President Peter Mutharika has pledged to make Blantyre a modern city through construction of various buildings, railways, a new stadium at Njamba Park as well as expansion of road networks.

Mutharika made the remarks yesterday during the ground-breaking ceremony of the by-pass road from Chigumula, Soche- Quarry to Mpemba in Blantyre.

Among other things, he said the government would ensure that it completes about 186 kilometres of by-pass roads in Blantyre City.

“Just a few weeks ago, there was a ground breaking ceremony for the tallest building in the country here in Blantyre. On Saturday, we will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the dual carriage,” he said.

Blantyre, he said, will have an expanded international airport, “because we will soon expand Chileka International Airport”.

On construction of a new stadium, Mutharika said it would help create jobs.

“I am particularly impressed with the construction works at The Polytechnic [a constituent college of the University of Malawi]. Government has always promised to improve the country’s education facilities. Together with the private sector, we will make Blantyre City a modern city,” Mutharika said.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, accused the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of mistreating people from the Northern and Southern regions during the one-party era.

“There is no relationship between the MCP and people from the Northern Region. Mr President, leave them to us,” Mhango said.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, took a swipe at The Daily Times, accusing it of being partisan.

“The Daily Times; please, you are not a political party paper. Therefore, you have to be neutral. Everyone has the right to dress the way they want even if they paint themselves, however way they want,” he said, making reference to yesterday’s front page story which carried pictures of DPP Cadets painted in party colours.

The DPP complaint comes after the MCP lodged a protest to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority against the programmes that MBC has been airing targeting the country’s first ruling party.





