



Fired People’s Party (PP) vice-president Ralph Jooma has said he remains the party’s leader for the Eastern Region as he is yet to receive formal communication of his firing.

He said in an interview almost a month after the party announced his firing, he is yet to be told the grounds for the decision.

But the party has laughed off the Mangochi-Monkey Bay legislator’s claim, challenging him to produce his appointment letter.

During its national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Lilongwe on January 8 this year, PP fired Jooma for allegedly working with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In an interview on Tuesday, Jooma said: “I see no reason why I should stop working because I don’t know why I was removed. They have not communicated anything to me.”

But in reaction, PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said Jooma should accept that he was no longer the party’s vice-president.

“When he was appointed, did he show you an appointment letter? Why should he accept to be appointed without a letter but refuse to be fired without one?” he challenged.

Chancellor College political analyst Ernest Thindwa said the crisis in the former ruling party was being worsened by the lack of leadership following its president Joyce Banda’s self-exile since losing elections in 2014.

Jooma was replaced by Zomba Malosa legislator Roy Kachale, who also happens to be Banda’s son.

The party has also appointed Zomba Changalume parliamentarian John Chikalimba to replace Jooma as chief whip in Parliament. Jooma resigned from the position last December.

Meanwhile, PP has written Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya requesting him to remove Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

PP has also asked the Speaker to invoke Section 65 of the Constitution on MPs Malani Mtonga (Karonga South) and Werani Chilenga (Chitipa South) for allegedly flirting with the DPP.

