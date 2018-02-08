Following recent reports that some people were accusing the elderly and people with disabilities for being responsible for the dry spells in some parts of the country, the action in-order to bring peace and joy to the victims has been applied.

The Malawi’s father, President Peter Mutharika said it was uncalled for, for anyone to give names to elderly people and those with physical disabilities on the alleged grounds that they are ‘holding rains’. He warned that perpetrators of such behaviour would be dealt with sternly.

“It is only God who can control the rains and not human. Therefore, I don’t want to hear this nonsense any more. Should I find anyone ill-treating the elderly and people with disabilities, I will make sure that they are put in jail,” President Mutharika warned.

Mutharika made this warning at the rally held at Misesa Primary School ground of T/A Kapeni in Blantyre yesterday when he was laying the foundation stone towards the construction of Blantyre bypass road from Chigumula to Chileka via Mpemba.

Mutharika’s statement is in connection with Malawi Network for Elderly Person’s Organization (MANEPO) is concerned with.

National Coordinator for MANEPO, Andrew Kavala said the organization is very concerned with behavior that some people from the Southern Region are practicing by ill-treating innocent people with disability and the elderly claiming they are holding rains.

‘” People should understand things. It is obvious that these dry spell in some parts of the districts in the Sounthern Region is caused because of the change of environment. Look how trees were cut in various places and yet the same people they don’t plant even single tree, in the end claiming that the elderly and people with physical disability are witch” he said.

For instance in Zomba, police this week rescued three elderly women from the hands of people who wanted to cause mob justice on accusation that they were behind dry spells being experienced around Traditional Authority Chikowi. Five people have since been arrested in connection with the harassment of the elderly.