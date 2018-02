In a gesture of remembering his roots, Khato Civils owner, Simbi Phiri has constructed and furnished a primary school in his home village of Chembe, T/A Mazengera in Lilongwe Rural East. Simbi was born and…

The post Simbi Phiri builds a multimillion-modern primary school in Lilongwe rural appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link