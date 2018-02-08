Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that a truck carrying bags of fertilizer has overturned at Ntcheu Boma.

The accident happened on Wednesday as the driver was trying to park the truck beside M1 road.

The truck lost balance due to wet soil along the road and heavy load, according to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene of the accident.

The accident caused commotion as onlookers stormed the scene with an ill motive but it took the intervention of the police to calm down the situation.



The driver escaped unhurt.