Malawi’s flag carriers Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security have left the country for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola respectively for their crucial opening games in the CAF tournaments.

The first to leave the land were Masters Security around 11 am through Lilongwe International Airport on Ethiopian Airlines.

They will go to Addis Ababa via Harare before enrouting to Angola.

The second group for the Lilongwe side left the country around 1 O’clock in the afternoon on Ethiopian Airlines which connected them to Blantyre to pick Be Forward Wanderers team.

Initially, Masters Security delegates were scheduled to leave on Wednesday but visa problems forced them to delay their departure date for Thursday morning.

The rookies will play Angola’s Athletico Petro in the first round of their CAF Confederations Cup on Saturday before hosting their opponents at home a week later.

As for the league champions, they will be welcomed by AS Vita in their first round preliminary clash in the CAF Champions League on Sunday before hosting the Kinshasa based side at home a week later.