



The World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered a rematch between Malawi female boxer Ruth Chisale and Zambian Lorita Muzeya for a final eliminator that will determine the mandatory challenger for WBC Women’s World Welterweight champion Norwegian Cecilia Braekhus.

This follows an appeal by Chisale’s team that there were irregularities in the initial fight that saw Muzeya winning on a unanimous points’ decision on December 30 2017 in Lusaka, Zambia.

This is a big opportunity for the Malawian boxer to hunt for the prestigious world title. Currently, Anisha Bashir, who won the African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight title, is the country’s only female boxer holding an international belt.

In a letter dated February 6 2018 to the promoters of the respective boxers, Rodger Romeo Kumwenda and Chris Malunga, the WBC women’s championship chairperson Malte Muller-Michaelis stated that the rematch will have neutral ring officials, including a WBC supervisor.

The initial bout had two Zambians and a Malawian as judges.

The letter states in part: “Due to the fact that the WBC did not appoint the ring officials that worked the fight that ended up being for eight rounds instead of 10. The WBC will order an immediate rematch.

“The fight will be rescheduled for 10 rounds and all neutral ring officials, including a WBC supervisor, will be appointed by the WBC.”

The WBC has since advised the boxers’ promoters to start free negotiations to agree on conditions such as dates, place and purses for “this important championship fight”.

Chisale, whose record has returned to 10 straight wins (six technical knockouts), yesterday expressed delight at the development.

“I am happy with the WBC decision. It has revived my desire to become a world champion. I will train hard in preparation for the rematch. I will be harder on my opponent this time around because now I know all her strengths and weaknesses,” the 20-year-old boxer said.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) spokesperson Frank Chibisa yesterday said WBC’s decision vindicated them that most local boxers lose on foreign land because the field is not levelled as it favours a boxer that fights at home.

“We are happy that justice has finally prevailed,” he said.

During the bout, the judges scored 79-75, 78-71 and 79-74 in favour of Muzeya. Nevertheless, a number of observers, including Zambian publication www.lusakatimes.com described Muzeya’s victory as daylight robbery.

The post WBC orders rematch for Chisale’s eliminator bout appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link