For a lot of guys, telling when a woman grows tired of the relationship isn’t rocket science. They see the signs, and understand immediately while others have no idea how to know. If you fall into the letter category, this post should be helpful.

SHE STOPS SHOWING ANY SIGNS OF JEALOUSY

Maybe she was the type of girl that used to feel jealous at the slightest thing or nag you about spending time with your female friends and then, suddenly, she stops. She stops caring if you spend forever with a female. If this is the case, something is definitely wrong.

SHE STARTS GIVING YOU SMALL TALK

As we know it, Ladies like to talk on and on and on. She talks about her day to her nails to her boss in the office to what she thinks about the world, and everything “talkable”. In fact, most of the time she is the communication initiator. When you start realising that you do virtually all the talking, she barely talks to you about anything, and the conversations becomes boring, that’s a sign that something has changed.

SHE STOPS TRYING TO LOOK GOOD (FOR YOU)

Ladies tend to want to always look good for their partner. They want to wear the best make-up just to appeal his eyes. When a girl has lost her ability towards a guy, then she no longer cares about looking good for him.

SHE STOPS RETURNING YOUR CALL

Normally, she’ll call you a thousand times when she gets a missed call from you but when you call a million times and get no call in return or get one few days after, just prepare for a break up.

HER FRIENDS COME BEFORE YOU

All of a sudden, she just falls in love with her females friends so much that she can’t accommodate you. She spends time with them and would rather be with them than with you. If this is your situation, something is wrong.

REPLIES CHANGE/BECOME SLOWER

You send a text or you try to chat her up on whatsapp but she replies with a single word or a short phrase leaving out so many details and could even take forever to do it. It can be frustrating, but then, it’s just her letting her emotions speak.

