The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has handed a 12 month suspended sentence to musician James Kamthumba who was arrested for dissing rapper Queen B.

The singer who is also known as Born Chris was however sentenced to 480 hours of community service.

Confirming the development to this publication was Blantyre police publicist Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi.

The convict was arrested by Police following a complaint from miss Bertha Lomoti aka Queen B, 25 of Ling’awa village traditional authority ( T A) Lundu in Chikwawa that her modesty had been put to shame in the face of the public through a song done by Born Chris.

Chris was charged with insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to section 137 ( 1 ) ( 3 ) of the Penal Code.

Appearing before the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty.

In his submissions, Police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Boyson Yamungo pleaded with the court to pass a stiff punishment to Born Chris.

The prosecutor told the court that although Chris was a first offender, his attitude has disrespected the plight of women in the country. He said women deserve to be accorded with the respect they deserve.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza however took into consideration the mitigating factors raised by Chris that he is still in school hence giving him a custodial sentence will doom his future as he may not have access to education.

Magistrate Mdeza then sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour but the sentence was suspended to 480 hours of community service.

The court ordered that the accused should be performing community service work at Ndirande health Centre.

He has been told by the court never to make such type of song again.

James Kamthumba aged 26 hails from Fulatira village traditional authority ( TA) Makwangwala in Ntcheu but a resident of Ndirande township in Blantyre.