Red Lions and Flames midfielder Chikoti Chirwa is set to be out of action for months after leaving the country for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on peace keeping mission with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) under the United Nations (UN).

The influential defending midfielder was a key figure in Ronny Van Geneugden’s team and his departure is likely to affect the coach’s plans ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in October this year.

Chirwa was very influential for Malawi during their 1-0 victory over Comoros Island in July last year and has since established himself as a regular in the Flames starting eleven in all the matches played under the Belgian tactician.

He was also very influential for Red Lions as they escaped relegation last season.

His departure will see him missing the whole of the 2018 season.

As part of their jobs, MDF Soldiers leave for DRC every year for peace keeping mission.

Apart from Chirwa, some notable players to have gone through the same process are Gasten Simkonda, Dave Banda, Deus Mkutu, Timothy Nyirenda, Benes Kaisi, Timothy Nyirenda and Lovemore Mitengo.