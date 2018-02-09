John 1:20-23 ” He confessed – he did not deny but confessed – “I am not the Christ!” So they asked him, “Then who are you? Are you Elijah?” He said, “I am not!”

Are you the Prophet?” He answered, “No!” Then they said to him, “Who are you? Tell us so that we can give an answer to those who sent us. What do you say about yourself?” John said, “I am the voice of one shouting in the wilderness, ‘Make straight the way for the Lord,’ as Isaiah the prophet said.”

The scripture above shows us John the Baptist knew exactly what he was and his mission. In addition John knew exactly the Bible prophecy that talked about him and he quoted it and made it personal.

This prevented him from being a copycat of some old prophet or someone else.

Then came Jesus. The scripture below shows us that Jesus also knew what he was, what he came to do and the prophetic scripture that talked about him.

He was not a copycat of some prophet or person. Luke 4:17-21 “… and the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was given to him. He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it was written, ” The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor .

He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and the regaining of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord ‘ s favor . ”

Then he rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant, and sat down. The eyes of everyone in the synagogue were fixed on him. Then he began to tell them, “Today this scripture has been fulfilled even as you heard it being read.”

Do you know there are scriptures in the Word that that talk about you and your mission in the earth. If you stick to the Word, you will find them. When you find them, meditate on them and speak them in agreement.

Make the scriptures personal and you become what they talk about. In this way you will not be a copycat of someone else and you can’t feel jealous of anybody because you will know your specific mission which is different from anyone else.

Additional scriptures: Heb 10:7 ” Then I said , ‘ Here I am: I have come – it is written of me in the scroll of the book – to do your will , O God . ”

Confession

I am walking in the Word of my prophecy. I know who I am. I will never imitate or feel jealous of anyone because I know who I am. In Jesus name. Amen.

