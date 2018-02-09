Youthful musicians Faith Mussa and Sonyezo Kandoje, popularly known as Sonye, have once again come together to play a leading role in environmental protection by producing a theme song for Dzalanyama conservation.

It is not the first time for the duo to work on songs on environmental protection programmes. Last year, they released a track titled ‘Ndapeza Mbambande’.

The song promotes renewable energy and environmental friendly practices.

“I am happy to have worked on this song with my brother Sonye. We also did another song for cook stove and this current project has a related cause to Dzalanyama afforestation,” Faith said.

Faith said musicians have a huge role to play in disseminating awareness messages and bringing about change.

“I have always been happy to be part of causes that are beneficial to our society. Issues of deforestation, global warming, are real and are affecting all of us. And, as a young person, I feel that I have to be in the forefront when it comes to such issues. So, yes, I feel good and motivated to do such projects,” he said.

The singer, who is set to perform at the Lake of Stars London on March 10, described the collaboration with Sonye as productive.

“It’s a great combination. We have good working chemistry. I think he is one of the few people I have enjoyed working with. He is fast, versatile, and open minded like me. So, it’s amazing. We have plans for bigger things,” Faith said.

Sonye also said it has been amazing working with Faith.

“This is the second theme song that we have worked on. All two songs are about environmental awareness. It’s such an honour to be selected by such organisations to be part of this awareness,” Sonye said.

The ‘Lokolo’ and ‘Tsika’ star said, last year, they worked as ambassadors for Mbaula, which was promoting safe cooking.

“Doing songs that have an impact on the society is such a great feeling and being a youth with a voice and using that power for a greater good is motivating. I hope we will inspire more up-and-coming artists to use their power for the good of society,” Sonye said.

The musician has since revealed that he will release a new EP titled Somewhere in Africa this month.

A press statement from Dzalanyama Forest Reserve indicates that the song is ready, after being launched last month.

The statement observes that, in recent years, deforestation and degradation have reached alarming levels in Dzalanyama Forest Reserve.

“As a result, the capital, Lilongwe, is now in fear of losing its much-needed water, for Dzalanyama Forest Reserve serves as the water catchment area of Lilongwe River and other important rivers,” reads the statement.