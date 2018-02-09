SHARE


Malawi`s celebrated gospel hip-hop star Gwamba, has finally proposed to his longtime partner in a grand style.

It is alleged that the Mbama star had arrived on a helicopter a few minutes before his partner Kondie said “YES” to his proposal.

Blissfully, the star could not wait anymore but to take this memorable moment to his fans online.

The hip-hop gospel star posted a number of pictures with a caption that read, “SHE SAID YES!!Yesterday marked the beginning of my life-long commitment to the woman of my dreams Kondie. May the good Lord help us, and continue blessing us abundantly.”

A lot is expected from Gwamba this year as he also recently announced that he is dropping an EP titled In Advance this February.

