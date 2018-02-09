Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that police have shot dead a hardcore criminal in Bangwe Township in commercial capital Blantyre.

According to information at hand, the police have also recovered a gun which the suspect has been using all this while.

The deceased together with his two other friends who are now in police cell have been causing havoc in the Township recently.

The suspect in his last robbery attack raped two women and escaped.

The body of the suspect is currently at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) mortuary.