



Former Be Forward Wanderers general secretary (GS) David Kanyenda has said he is considering to contest during the club’s forthcoming executive committee elections.

Nomads executive committee elections are slated for February 25.

TheBlantyre-based lawyer served as Nomads GS for two years, until until 2014.

In an interview with Weekend Nation on Friday, Kanyenda said he is consulting relevant stakeholders, such as trustees, supporters, current executive and players on his prospects of returning to mainstream club football administration.

“Once I exhaust the consultative process, I will determine whether or not to contest and if so, for which position,” he said.

Kanyenda further said in the meantime, he will refrain from “venturing into campaign space or mode”.

He added: “No good fan would want to destabilise the club during the CAF [Champions League] campaign through divisive rhetoric. It is important to allow the club to focus on the onerous task at hand.

Nomads’ board of trustees vice-chairperson James Chuma on Friday said the focus now is on the CAF campaign.

“We will advise on the fresh arrangement in due course,” he said. n

